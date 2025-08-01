What is CASH (CASH)

$Cash is a memecoin from the Aptos chain with utility designed for degen traders. Building on the tradition of the founding fathers of the US, we believe in preserving freedom and free market principles, with free and fair distribution, driven by the community and not just as a memecoin, as it has useful features ,$Cash is a different memecoin far from current animals or personalities, whose goal is to unite the community and grow the Aptos chain

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CASH (CASH) Resource Official Website

CASH (CASH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CASH (CASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CASH token's extensive tokenomics now!