Cashaa (CAS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.228829$ 0.228829 $ 0.228829 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.82% Price Change (1D) -0.53% Price Change (7D) +9.36% Price Change (7D) +9.36%

Cashaa (CAS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CAS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CAS's all-time high price is $ 0.228829, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CAS has changed by +0.82% over the past hour, -0.53% over 24 hours, and +9.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cashaa (CAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 423.74K$ 423.74K $ 423.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 583.75K$ 583.75K $ 583.75K Circulation Supply 725.89M 725.89M 725.89M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cashaa is $ 423.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAS is 725.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 583.75K.