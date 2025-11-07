Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cashaa (CAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cashaa (CAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 419.22K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 725.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 577.52K All-Time High: $ 0.228829 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00058358

Cashaa (CAS) Information Cashaa claims to be the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses around the world. CAS powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as speedy application processing, discounted set up fees, cheaper international wire cost, rebate in exchange, and transaction fees, with exclusive crypto-friendly banking services restricted for CAS holders. Official Website: https://www.cashaa.com/ Whitepaper: https://cashaa.com/Cashaa%20Whitepaper.pdf

Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cashaa (CAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAS's tokenomics, explore CAS token's live price!

