Casinocoin (CSC) Tokenomics
Casinocoin (CSC) Information
CasinoCoin is a digital currency, designed specifically for the regulated online gaming industry. Utilising the latest in blockchain technology, CasinoCoin can facilitate up 1,000 peer-to-peer transfers per second, with near-instant confirmation.
Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built in KYC capabilities, responsible gaming options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never seen before in the online gambling space.
Users will benefit from a simplified registration process that, once completed, provides a seamless, secure and trustless online gaming experience. All at a tiny fraction of the current cost and time.
Operators who integrate CasinoCoin into their gaming platform will gain access to a simplified user onboarding process, a new incremental revenue stream, and reduced fees associated with cross-border transactions.
The nature of blockchain technology means that regulators will benefit from the most secure and transparent funding system available today. A near-perfect anti-money laundering (AML) environment has been developed, utilising the latest KYC technology coupled with a new, proprietary AML tracking tool; the most advanced and thorough in the industry.
Casinocoin (CSC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Casinocoin (CSC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Casinocoin (CSC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Casinocoin (CSC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CSC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CSC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
