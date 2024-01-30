Discover key insights into Casinu Inu (CASINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Casinu Inu (CASINU) Information

In an article written on January 30, 2024,Vitalik Buterin mentioned and introduced a name for a dog meme token,

"Is 0x1b54....98c3 actually the address of the "Casinu Inu" ERC20 token?".

Effectively giving birth to Casinu Inu a meme coin with no intrinsic value.

For the very first time, Vitalik created a name for a dog meme token. He came up with the name himself because it didn't exist before he mentioned it.

Source : https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2024/01/30/cryptoai.html