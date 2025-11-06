ExchangeDEX+
The live Caspur Zoomies price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CASPUR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CASPUR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Caspur Zoomies Price (CASPUR)

1 CASPUR to USD Live Price:

$0.00022797
$0.00022797$0.00022797
+11.00%1D
USD
Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Live Price Chart
Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00121035
$ 0.00121035$ 0.00121035

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.32%

+11.02%

-64.32%

-64.32%

Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CASPUR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CASPUR's all-time high price is $ 0.00121035, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CASPUR has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, +11.02% over 24 hours, and -64.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Market Information

$ 227.59K
$ 227.59K$ 227.59K

--
----

$ 227.59K
$ 227.59K$ 227.59K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Caspur Zoomies is $ 227.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CASPUR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.59K.

Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Caspur Zoomies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caspur Zoomies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caspur Zoomies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caspur Zoomies to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+11.02%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR)

$Caspur — the wildest cat on BNB! Chasing bags, not mice. A money-loving feline on a mission for financial freedom this super cycle, Caspur Zoomies brings humor, nostalgia, and community energy to the Binance Smart Chain. Inspired by a forgotten black-and-white cartoon cat who’s now clawing his way back to fame, $Caspur celebrates meme culture and the thrill of collective success. Powered by its playful holders and creative storytelling, the project aims to turn every “zoomie” into a step toward the next big meme legacy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Resource

Official Website

Caspur Zoomies Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Caspur Zoomies.

Check the Caspur Zoomies price prediction now!

CASPUR to Local Currencies

Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CASPUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR)

How much is Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) worth today?
The live CASPUR price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CASPUR to USD price?
The current price of CASPUR to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Caspur Zoomies?
The market cap for CASPUR is $ 227.59K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CASPUR?
The circulating supply of CASPUR is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CASPUR?
CASPUR achieved an ATH price of 0.00121035 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CASPUR?
CASPUR saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of CASPUR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CASPUR is -- USD.
Will CASPUR go higher this year?
CASPUR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CASPUR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Caspur Zoomies (CASPUR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

