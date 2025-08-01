CastDex Price (CASTDEX)
CastDex (CASTDEX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 52.32K USD. CASTDEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CASTDEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CASTDEX price information.
During today, the price change of CastDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CastDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CastDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CastDex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CastDex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
-5.21%
-17.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CastDex is a next-generation market analysis platform that aggregates real-time data from over 100 chains and surfaces the hottest tokens on Farcaster. Rather than relying on algorithms alone, CastDex puts the power in your hands: each user gets one upvote and one rocket per day to signal the coins they believe in—fueling a genuine, community-driven leaderboard. Discover emerging trends, track on-chain momentum, and see which projects are catching fire before anyone else.
