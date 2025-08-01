What is Cat Duck (CUCK)

Cat Duck is a meme token created on the Solana blockchain. The project was created in April and has more than 600 holders. The token can be traded on centralized exchange Azbit and decentralized exchanges Raydium and Jupiter. The team behind the project released a play-to-earn game Cuck Tap on the Google Store in August. Numerous meme pictures of the unusual creature Cat Duck have also been made. A Community Takeover of Cat Duck took place soon after its launch this year.

