Cat Duck (CUCK) Information Cat Duck is a meme token created on the Solana blockchain. The project was created in April and has more than 600 holders. The token can be traded on centralized exchange Azbit and decentralized exchanges Raydium and Jupiter. The team behind the project released a play-to-earn game Cuck Tap on the Google Store in August. Numerous meme pictures of the unusual creature Cat Duck have also been made. A Community Takeover of Cat Duck took place soon after its launch this year. Official Website: https://catduck.lol Buy CUCK Now!

Cat Duck (CUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Duck (CUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.59K $ 12.59K $ 12.59K Total Supply: $ 999.29M $ 999.29M $ 999.29M Circulating Supply: $ 999.29M $ 999.29M $ 999.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.59K $ 12.59K $ 12.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00253203 $ 0.00253203 $ 0.00253203 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Cat Duck (CUCK) price

Cat Duck (CUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Duck (CUCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CUCK's tokenomics, explore CUCK token's live price!

