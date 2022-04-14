Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD) Tokenomics
Welcome to Cat Gold Miner, the purr-fectly addictive top Game to Airdrop platform and community builder on Telegram. Build your mining empire to earn $CATGOLD and airdrops! Whether active or on a break, keep the coins flowing with smart management.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATGOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATGOLD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.