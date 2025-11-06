CateCoin (CATE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00001176$ 0.00001176 $ 0.00001176 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.55% Price Change (1D) -2.31% Price Change (7D) -19.41% Price Change (7D) -19.41%

CateCoin (CATE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CATE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CATE's all-time high price is $ 0.00001176, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CATE has changed by -4.55% over the past hour, -2.31% over 24 hours, and -19.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CateCoin (CATE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.92M$ 6.92M $ 6.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.20M$ 7.20M $ 7.20M Circulation Supply 57.70T 57.70T 57.70T Total Supply 59,991,664,433,290.58 59,991,664,433,290.58 59,991,664,433,290.58

The current Market Cap of CateCoin is $ 6.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATE is 57.70T, with a total supply of 59991664433290.58. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.20M.