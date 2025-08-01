What is Catex (CATX)

Catex is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Unichain blockchain. It functions as a "MetaDEX," meaning it's a layer built on top of another DEX, in this case, Uniswap v4. The project aims to improve the decentralized finance (DeFi) space by offering a secure, automated, and capital-efficient marketplace for liquidity. At its core, Catex is designed to simplify and enhance the experience of providing liquidity to Uniswap. It achieves this through automated liquidity management (ALM), a ve(3,3) governance model, and strategic incentives. The overall vision is to create a modular and transparent DeFi ecosystem where anyone can easily deploy, vote on, or earn from various liquidity strategies.

Catex (CATX) Resource Official Website

Catex (CATX) Tokenomics

