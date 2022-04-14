Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) Tokenomics
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) Information
Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as one of the top 10 fastest growing Emerging Giants in Asia, Artisse Interactive is a leader in utilizing disruptive AI and blockchain technologies to reshape traditional industries.
Artisse can deliver hyper realistic imagery at scale by combining leading generative AI technology, a global licensed talent pool and finished art services. Our consumer app is the world's first AI-driven photography app that allows users to create entirely new, personalized photos instantly. Since launched, it has been ranked as the top new photo app in 20 countries and featured in TechCrunch, Daily Mail, and Forbes.
Artisse offers business solutions across numerous sectors such as advertising, modeling, lifestyle, tourism, and intellectual property, focusing on leveraging image AI to bring a transformative edge to conventional practices in these industries. Artisse expands creative horizons, scales operations and delivers unique variations at scale for companies to connect meaningfully with their customers.
Artisse Gaming is our comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem with one of the largest portfolios in the industry, bringing technical, gaming, and marketing expertise to provide Web3 game development, publishing, distribution (via the Artisse Game Center), advisory, and metaverse services. We are the leading Web3 partner of choice for leading traditional game developers and the platform of choice to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catheon Gaming (CATHEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATHEON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATHEON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATHEON's tokenomics, explore CATHEON token's live price!
CATHEON Price Prediction
Want to know where CATHEON might be heading? Our CATHEON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.