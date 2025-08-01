What is Catjak (CATJAK)

Launched in July 2024 on the Solana blockchain, Catjak is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Catjak meme, a new feline addition to the ever-growing Wojakverse. Rooted in internet culture, Catjak embodies the playful quirks of cats, offering a humorous and relatable addition to the Wojak family of memes. True to its feline nature, Catjak has no master and follows no set plan—it moves with the independence and enigmatic charm of a cat. Its primary purpose is to celebrate the power of collective belief in memes and the joy they bring. Catjak represents the essence of memecoins: shared culture, humor, and the boundless potential of decentralized movements.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Catjak (CATJAK) Resource Official Website

Catjak (CATJAK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Catjak (CATJAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CATJAK token's extensive tokenomics now!