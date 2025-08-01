catownkimono Price (COK)
catownkimono (COK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 297.28K USD. COK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the COK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COK price information.
During today, the price change of catownkimono to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of catownkimono to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of catownkimono to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of catownkimono to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of catownkimono: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-10.22%
-9.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$COK was born two days after its sibling $WIF. Both birthed by the same legendary DEV Patrick Bateman. Launching back in November 2023, $COK ignited the cat meme season on Solana this bull run, though it struggled to survive. Through the community-driven force of a CTO (Community Take Over), $COK was brought back to life in May 2024 - though the $COK was in desperate need of a new attire. The cat decided to embrace the culture, and to put on the Kimono.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of catownkimono (COK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COK to VND
₫--
|1 COK to AUD
A$--
|1 COK to GBP
￡--
|1 COK to EUR
€--
|1 COK to USD
$--
|1 COK to MYR
RM--
|1 COK to TRY
₺--
|1 COK to JPY
¥--
|1 COK to ARS
ARS$--
|1 COK to RUB
₽--
|1 COK to INR
₹--
|1 COK to IDR
Rp--
|1 COK to KRW
₩--
|1 COK to PHP
₱--
|1 COK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 COK to BRL
R$--
|1 COK to CAD
C$--
|1 COK to BDT
৳--
|1 COK to NGN
₦--
|1 COK to UAH
₴--
|1 COK to VES
Bs--
|1 COK to CLP
$--
|1 COK to PKR
Rs--
|1 COK to KZT
₸--
|1 COK to THB
฿--
|1 COK to TWD
NT$--
|1 COK to AED
د.إ--
|1 COK to CHF
Fr--
|1 COK to HKD
HK$--
|1 COK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 COK to MXN
$--
|1 COK to PLN
zł--
|1 COK to RON
лв--
|1 COK to SEK
kr--
|1 COK to BGN
лв--
|1 COK to HUF
Ft--
|1 COK to CZK
Kč--
|1 COK to KWD
د.ك--
|1 COK to ILS
₪--