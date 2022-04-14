CATS (CATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CATS (CATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CATS (CATS) Information CATS is an innovative Telegram and TON Consumer application that rewards Telegram users with unique $CATS tokens based on criteria such as account age, Telegram Premium Subscription Status, and activity level. The more active and engaged a user is, the more $CATS tokens they can earn. Additionally, users can invite friends to join the app and earn bonus tokens, collect CATS digital products, and post CAT Videos, creating a fun and interactive way to engage with the Telegram community. Official Website: https://www.catshouse.live/

CATS (CATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 1.02M Total Supply: $ 600.00B Circulating Supply: $ 600.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.02M All-Time High: $ 0.00018159 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000016 Current Price: $ 0

CATS (CATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CATS (CATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

