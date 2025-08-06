What is Catton AI (CATTON)

Catton AI: DNA Gaming Layer for AI Agents Catton AI is a Web3 gaming project designed to integrate AI-driven NPCs (Non-Player Characters) with blockchain technology, creating an adaptive, user-driven gaming ecosystem. Launched in 2024, Catton AI operates on BNB Chain and Solana, leveraging smart contracts and AI algorithms to enable dynamic, programmable in-game experiences. Project Overview Catton AI introduces the DNA Gaming Layer, a framework where AI-powered NPCs evolve based on user interactions and strategic gameplay. Unlike traditional NPCs, which follow predefined scripts, Catton AI’s NPCs adapt to player behaviors, making gameplay more engaging and personalized. This approach enhances game depth while introducing new economic incentives within the Web3 space. Core Features 1. AI-Powered NPCs - Players interact with AI-driven NPCs that learn and adapt, creating a dynamic and immersive gaming environment. 2. DNA Tokenization - NPCs possess unique, tokenized DNA traits, which players can upgrade, trade, or sell on blockchain marketplaces. 3. Game Economy - $CATTON token facilitates in-game purchases, AI NPC upgrades, staking rewards, and governance participation. 4. Cross-Chain Expansion - The project is expanding its ecosystem across BNB Chain, Solana, and TON, supporting multi-chain compatibility. 5. NFT Integration - AI NPCs can be transformed into NFT assets, allowing ownership, trading, and interoperability across blockchain games. Token Utility The $CATTON token serves multiple roles within the ecosystem: - In-Game Economy – Used for purchasing and upgrading AI NPCs, skins, and digital assets. - Staking & Rewards – Users stake $CATTON for passive rewards and ecosystem incentives. - Governance – Holders can vote on game development, AI model adjustments, and ecosystem upgrades. - Buyback & Burn Mechanism – A portion of ecosystem revenue contributes to token buybacks and burns.

