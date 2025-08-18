What is catty (CATTY)

Catty is a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain. The token originated as a spontaneous creation by a long-time Ethereum user exploring Solana through the Jupiter Mobile app and Jupiter Studio. Initially intended as a lighthearted experiment with token launch tools, Catty quickly attracted attention from the Solana community due to its humorous backstory and organic social media presence. The project embraces a playful, meme-focused culture while leveraging the speed, low fees, and accessibility of Solana’s ecosystem.

What is the market cap of catty? The market cap for CATTY is $ 397.07K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CATTY? The circulating supply of CATTY is 999.95M USD .

