catty (CATTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into catty (CATTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

catty (CATTY) Information Catty is a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain. The token originated as a spontaneous creation by a long-time Ethereum user exploring Solana through the Jupiter Mobile app and Jupiter Studio. Initially intended as a lighthearted experiment with token launch tools, Catty quickly attracted attention from the Solana community due to its humorous backstory and organic social media presence. The project embraces a playful, meme-focused culture while leveraging the speed, low fees, and accessibility of Solana’s ecosystem. Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1955734715018916192 Buy CATTY Now!

catty (CATTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for catty (CATTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 410.69K $ 410.69K $ 410.69K Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 410.69K $ 410.69K $ 410.69K All-Time High: $ 0.00063313 $ 0.00063313 $ 0.00063313 All-Time Low: $ 0.00030238 $ 0.00030238 $ 0.00030238 Current Price: $ 0.00039902 $ 0.00039902 $ 0.00039902 Learn more about catty (CATTY) price

catty (CATTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of catty (CATTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CATTY's tokenomics, explore CATTY token's live price!

CATTY Price Prediction Want to know where CATTY might be heading? Our CATTY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CATTY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!