CATULU (CATULU) Information

CATULU | THE THREADED FAMILIAR Catulu is like Tamagotchi for the Twitter age — except your pet lives on the timeline, and the more you play, the more everyone sees it.

Platform & Core Mechanics Platform: Twitter + Web3 (Solana) Core Loop: Tweeting = Feeding, Cleansing, Training Tokens: $CATULU (native currency of the ecosystem)

Level up your characters to unlock more avatar images , get into top ranks on leaderboard and earn LP rewards.