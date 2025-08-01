Caviar Price (CAVIAR)
Caviar (CAVIAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 12.96K USD. CAVIAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CAVIAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAVIAR price information.
During today, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caviar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Caviar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hello! I’m Caviar. The only thing Caviar knows for sure is that his mother was a sturgeon. The mystery of his father, however, remains unsolved. All he knows is that his father went out to buy groceries one day and never returned. Determined to find answers, Caviar has taken a fish DNA test. Could his long lost dad be a frog? Stay tuned for the big reveal in two weeks! Caviar's life has always been a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs. Despite the chaos, he cruises through life with a remarkable knack for always coming out on top. He's on a quest to uncover his roots and understand his ancestry, but this journey hasn't been easy. Abandoned and alone, Caviar knows very little about his family.
Understanding the tokenomics of Caviar (CAVIAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAVIAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
