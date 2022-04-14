CBDC (CBDC) Tokenomics

CBDC (CBDC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CBDC (CBDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

CBDC (CBDC) Information

CBDC: FLIPPING CENTRALIZATION ON ITS HEAD. A digital asset poised to challenge forthcoming Central Bank Digital Initiatives.Get ready to dive headfirst into the wacky world of CBDC Token – the digital disruptor taking on those sneaky Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Let's get started and see how CBDC Token is changing the game, one "D'oh!" at a time!

CBDC Token is here to chow down on those boring CBDCs! Just like I scarf down donuts, CBDC Token is gobbling up central bank control. No more snooze-inducing systems – CBDC Token is speedy, efficient, and ready to supercharge your finances!

With CBDC Token, you're in control, just like how I dominate the TV remote. No more big shots telling you what to do! CBDC Token puts the power in your hands, like holding a donut – sweet and satisfying!

TIME TO PUT AN END TO THOSE CBDCS CAUSING FINANCIAL FACEPALMS! JUST LIKE I TAKE ON LIFE'S CHALLENGES, CBDC TOKEN STEPS UP. SAY FAREWELL TO THE HASSLES AND RED TAPE OF TRADITIONAL BANKING – CBDC TOKEN IS HERE TO SERVE UP A NEW ERA OF FINANCIAL AWESOMENESS!

Official Website:
https://anticbdc.xyz/

CBDC (CBDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CBDC (CBDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.71K
$ 30.71K$ 30.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00140409
$ 0.00140409$ 0.00140409
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000608
$ 0.00000608$ 0.00000608
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

CBDC (CBDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CBDC (CBDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CBDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CBDC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CBDC's tokenomics, explore CBDC token's live price!

CBDC Price Prediction

Want to know where CBDC might be heading? Our CBDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.