CCA (CCA) Information

CCA coin is commodity circulation accelerating DeFi platform, which was released in October 2020, based on the technique of 3rd generation POS blockchain. The following Blockchain connects without a middleman or bank through ‘Smart contract’ of AOK main-net between subjects who trade commodity circulation. The blockchain makes reliable trade by ensuring fairness, clarity, and credibility on circulation allowance occurred in the process between a couple of parties. The participant can invest and also join in donation at the same time Through automatically accumulating the part of the interest of participants' deposit coin as a donation. Through the system, the platform provides benefit to the participant and also contribute to the viability of sustainable enterprise by ensuring clarity and financial solvency.