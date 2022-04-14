CCA (CCA) Tokenomics
CCA coin is commodity circulation accelerating DeFi platform, which was released in October 2020, based on the technique of 3rd generation POS blockchain. The following Blockchain connects without a middleman or bank through ‘Smart contract’ of AOK main-net between subjects who trade commodity circulation. The blockchain makes reliable trade by ensuring fairness, clarity, and credibility on circulation allowance occurred in the process between a couple of parties. The participant can invest and also join in donation at the same time Through automatically accumulating the part of the interest of participants' deposit coin as a donation. Through the system, the platform provides benefit to the participant and also contribute to the viability of sustainable enterprise by ensuring clarity and financial solvency.
Understanding the tokenomics of CCA (CCA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CCA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CCA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
