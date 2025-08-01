More About CDAI

CDAI Price Info

CDAI Official Website

CDAI Tokenomics

CDAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

cDAI Logo

cDAI Price (CDAI)

cDAI (CDAI) Live Price Chart

$0.02477097
$0.02477097$0.02477097
0.00%1D
USD

Price of cDAI (CDAI) Today

cDAI (CDAI) is currently trading at 0.02477301 USD with a market cap of $ 25.75M USD. CDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

cDAI Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.00%
cDAI 24-hour price change
1.04B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDAI price information.

cDAI (CDAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.0001160615.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.0001931947.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.00026634160949685.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ +0.0001160615+0.47%
60 Days$ +0.0001931947+0.78%
90 Days$ +0.00026634160949685+1.09%

cDAI (CDAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of cDAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02476404
$ 0.02476404$ 0.02476404

$ 0.02478955
$ 0.02478955$ 0.02478955

$ 0.03159087
$ 0.03159087$ 0.03159087

--

-0.00%

+0.07%

cDAI (CDAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 25.75M
$ 25.75M$ 25.75M

--
----

1.04B
1.04B 1.04B

What is cDAI (CDAI)

Compound protocol balance token

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

cDAI (CDAI) Resource

Official Website

cDAI (CDAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of cDAI (CDAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About cDAI (CDAI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CDAI to Local Currencies

1 CDAI to VND
651.90175815
1 CDAI to AUD
A$0.0383981655
1 CDAI to GBP
0.0185797575
1 CDAI to EUR
0.0215525187
1 CDAI to USD
$0.02477301
1 CDAI to MYR
RM0.1057807527
1 CDAI to TRY
1.0072705866
1 CDAI to JPY
¥3.7159515
1 CDAI to ARS
ARS$33.9821287374
1 CDAI to RUB
2.009091111
1 CDAI to INR
2.1639224235
1 CDAI to IDR
Rp406.1148530544
1 CDAI to KRW
34.6960868856
1 CDAI to PHP
1.4440187529
1 CDAI to EGP
￡E.1.2029773656
1 CDAI to BRL
R$0.1384811259
1 CDAI to CAD
C$0.0341867538
1 CDAI to BDT
3.0267663618
1 CDAI to NGN
37.9371397839
1 CDAI to UAH
1.0327867869
1 CDAI to VES
Bs3.04708023
1 CDAI to CLP
$24.10413873
1 CDAI to PKR
Rs7.0236437952
1 CDAI to KZT
13.4708196477
1 CDAI to THB
฿0.812554728
1 CDAI to TWD
NT$0.7421993796
1 CDAI to AED
د.إ0.0909169467
1 CDAI to CHF
Fr0.0200661381
1 CDAI to HKD
HK$0.1942203984
1 CDAI to MAD
.د.م0.2259298512
1 CDAI to MXN
$0.4677144288
1 CDAI to PLN
0.0926510574
1 CDAI to RON
лв0.1099921644
1 CDAI to SEK
kr0.2425277679
1 CDAI to BGN
лв0.0423618471
1 CDAI to HUF
Ft8.6740217214
1 CDAI to CZK
0.5331151752
1 CDAI to KWD
د.ك0.00758054106
1 CDAI to ILS
0.0839805039