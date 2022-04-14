Cedar the Goat (CEDAR) Information

In 2022, a young Californian girl’s pet goat, Cedar, was auctioned at a fair. When the family tried to save him, sheriff’s deputies tracked him down and took him back to be slaughtered, sparking public outrage over animal rights and officials’ actions.

Cedar the Goat is on a quest to ensure no voice - human or animal - goes unheard. This goat is ready to take on the establishment, embodying the idea that resilience and freedom should be accessible to all.