Cellex (CELLEX) Information Cellex is a decentralized launch platform designed to enable transparent and structured token distribution. By using a unique system of time-locked Cells organized into Clusters, Cellex ensures fair access for all participants while preventing sniping and early dumping. Projects can define their own launch parameters, including pricing, unlock schedules, and market cap targets, allowing for customizable and secure token launches. Built on Ethereum with future Solana integration planned, Cellex provides both builders and investors with a predictable, tamper-proof, and equitable launch environment. Official Website: https://cellex.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.cellex.io/ Buy CELLEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 298.99K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 298.99K
All-Time High: $ 0.01026336
All-Time Low: $ 0.00109474
Current Price: $ 0.00299009

Cellex (CELLEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cellex (CELLEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CELLEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CELLEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CELLEX's tokenomics, explore CELLEX token's live price!

