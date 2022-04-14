Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) Information cCAD is a Canadian Dollar stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cCAD is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cCAD is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins. Official Website: https://www.mento.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/mento-protocol/whitepaper

Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.42M $ 72.42M $ 72.42M All-Time High: $ 0.747396 $ 0.747396 $ 0.747396 All-Time Low: $ 0.699425 $ 0.699425 $ 0.699425 Current Price: $ 0.726194 $ 0.726194 $ 0.726194 Learn more about Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) price

Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Celo Canadian Dollar (CCAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CCAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CCAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CCAD's tokenomics, explore CCAD token's live price!

