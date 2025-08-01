Celo Euro Price (CEUR)
Celo Euro (CEUR) is currently trading at 1.14 USD with a market cap of $ 6.91M USD. CEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Celo Euro to USD was $ -0.002456563264999.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Euro to USD was $ -0.0366044880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Euro to USD was $ +0.0110651820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Euro to USD was $ +0.0103263068407385.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002456563264999
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0366044880
|-3.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0110651820
|+0.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0103263068407385
|+0.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Euro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.21%
-2.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 CEUR to VND
₫29,999.1
|1 CEUR to AUD
A$1.767
|1 CEUR to GBP
￡0.855
|1 CEUR to EUR
€0.9918
|1 CEUR to USD
$1.14
|1 CEUR to MYR
RM4.8678
|1 CEUR to TRY
₺46.3524
|1 CEUR to JPY
¥171
|1 CEUR to ARS
ARS$1,563.7836
|1 CEUR to RUB
₽92.4426
|1 CEUR to INR
₹99.579
|1 CEUR to IDR
Rp18,688.5216
|1 CEUR to KRW
₩1,596.6384
|1 CEUR to PHP
₱66.348
|1 CEUR to EGP
￡E.55.3698
|1 CEUR to BRL
R$6.3726
|1 CEUR to CAD
C$1.5732
|1 CEUR to BDT
৳139.2852
|1 CEUR to NGN
₦1,745.7846
|1 CEUR to UAH
₴47.5266
|1 CEUR to VES
Bs140.22
|1 CEUR to CLP
$1,109.22
|1 CEUR to PKR
Rs323.2128
|1 CEUR to KZT
₸619.8978
|1 CEUR to THB
฿37.3806
|1 CEUR to TWD
NT$34.1202
|1 CEUR to AED
د.إ4.1838
|1 CEUR to CHF
Fr0.9234
|1 CEUR to HKD
HK$8.9376
|1 CEUR to MAD
.د.م10.3968
|1 CEUR to MXN
$21.5118
|1 CEUR to PLN
zł4.2522
|1 CEUR to RON
лв5.0502
|1 CEUR to SEK
kr11.1492
|1 CEUR to BGN
лв1.9494
|1 CEUR to HUF
Ft398.7378
|1 CEUR to CZK
Kč24.4986
|1 CEUR to KWD
د.ك0.34884
|1 CEUR to ILS
₪3.8646