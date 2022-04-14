Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) Information cNGN is a Nigerian Naira stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cNGN is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cNGN is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins. Official Website: https://www.mento.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/mento-protocol/whitepaper Buy CNGN Now!

Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.59K $ 11.59K $ 11.59K Total Supply: $ 17.87M $ 17.87M $ 17.87M Circulating Supply: $ 17.87M $ 17.87M $ 17.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.59K $ 11.59K $ 11.59K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00064865 $ 0.00064865 $ 0.00064865 Learn more about Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) price

Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Celo Nigerian Naira (CNGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CNGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CNGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CNGN's tokenomics, explore CNGN token's live price!

