Central Doge Republic Meme (CDR) Information

CDR is a fungible crypto asset created on the Solana blockchain, representing the official meme of the Central Doge Republic Meme and supported by DogeCoin itself.

CDR Meme is intended to serve as a symbol and support for the ideals represented by the Central Doge Republic Meme. $CDR is not designed to be, nor should it be considered, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.