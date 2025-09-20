Centric Swap Price (CNS)
+1.45%
-16.16%
-34.98%
-34.98%
Centric Swap (CNS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CNS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CNS's all-time high price is $ 0.01873632, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, CNS has changed by +1.45% over the past hour, -16.16% over 24 hours, and -34.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Centric Swap is $ 52.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CNS is 369.59B, with a total supply of 369592121791.1336. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.18K.
During today, the price change of Centric Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Centric Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Centric Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Centric Swap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
What Is Centric Swap (CNS)? Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1. What Makes Centric Swap Unique? The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited. How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured? The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Centric Swap (CNS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Centric Swap (CNS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Centric Swap.
Check the Centric Swap price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Centric Swap (CNS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CNS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-19 14:44:00
|Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
|09-19 12:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
|09-19 11:35:00
|Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
|09-18 11:44:00
|Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
|09-18 03:09:00
|Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
|09-16 14:49:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.