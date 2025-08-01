cETH Price (CETH)
cETH (CETH) is currently trading at 74.09 USD with a market cap of $ 183.64M USD. CETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CETH price information.
During today, the price change of cETH to USD was $ -3.53146500780906.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cETH to USD was $ +37.8778753260.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cETH to USD was $ +35.3215702830.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cETH to USD was $ +37.27805220364228.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.53146500780906
|-4.54%
|30 Days
|$ +37.8778753260
|+51.12%
|60 Days
|$ +35.3215702830
|+47.67%
|90 Days
|$ +37.27805220364228
|+101.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of cETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-4.54%
+2.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compound protocol balance token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of cETH (CETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CETH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CETH to VND
₫1,949,678.35
|1 CETH to AUD
A$114.8395
|1 CETH to GBP
￡55.5675
|1 CETH to EUR
€64.4583
|1 CETH to USD
$74.09
|1 CETH to MYR
RM316.3643
|1 CETH to TRY
₺3,012.4994
|1 CETH to JPY
¥11,113.5
|1 CETH to ARS
ARS$101,632.2166
|1 CETH to RUB
₽6,008.699
|1 CETH to INR
₹6,471.7615
|1 CETH to IDR
Rp1,214,589.9696
|1 CETH to KRW
₩103,767.4904
|1 CETH to PHP
₱4,318.7061
|1 CETH to EGP
￡E.3,597.8104
|1 CETH to BRL
R$414.1631
|1 CETH to CAD
C$102.2442
|1 CETH to BDT
৳9,052.3162
|1 CETH to NGN
₦113,460.6851
|1 CETH to UAH
₴3,088.8121
|1 CETH to VES
Bs9,113.07
|1 CETH to CLP
$72,089.57
|1 CETH to PKR
Rs21,005.9968
|1 CETH to KZT
₸40,287.9193
|1 CETH to THB
฿2,430.152
|1 CETH to TWD
NT$2,219.7364
|1 CETH to AED
د.إ271.9103
|1 CETH to CHF
Fr60.0129
|1 CETH to HKD
HK$580.8656
|1 CETH to MAD
.د.م675.7008
|1 CETH to MXN
$1,398.8192
|1 CETH to PLN
zł277.0966
|1 CETH to RON
лв328.9596
|1 CETH to SEK
kr725.3411
|1 CETH to BGN
лв126.6939
|1 CETH to HUF
Ft25,941.8726
|1 CETH to CZK
Kč1,594.4168
|1 CETH to KWD
د.ك22.67154
|1 CETH to ILS
₪251.1651