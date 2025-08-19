Ceto Swap Burned CETO (BCETO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 to $ 0
24H Low: $ 0
24H High: $ 0
All Time High: $ 0.03969742
Lowest Price: $ 0
Price Change (1H): --
Price Change (1D): --
Price Change (7D): +16.72%

Ceto Swap Burned CETO (BCETO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BCETO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BCETO's all-time high price is $ 0.03969742, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BCETO has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +16.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ceto Swap Burned CETO (BCETO) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 2.13K
Circulation Supply: 0.00
Total Supply: 10,062,860.227

The current Market Cap of Ceto Swap Burned CETO is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCETO is 0.00, with a total supply of 10062860.227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13K.