The CF Large Cap Index (LCAP )is a diversified onchain index of the largest, most liquid crypto assets. Its goal is to represent approximately 95% of the total market capitalization of the investable digital asset universe. LCAP provides diversified exposure to multiple assets within a single product. It is rebalanced quarterly, following the methodology of CF Benchmarks, a leading regulated digital asset index provider, to maintain consistent and representative market exposure.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Understanding the tokenomics of CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LCAP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) How much is CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) worth today? The live LCAP price in USD is 12.12 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LCAP to USD price? $ 12.12 . Check out The current price of LCAP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CF Large Cap Index? The market cap for LCAP is $ 1.07M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LCAP? The circulating supply of LCAP is 88.03K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LCAP? LCAP achieved an ATH price of 13.31 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LCAP? LCAP saw an ATL price of 12.08 USD . What is the trading volume of LCAP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LCAP is -- USD . Will LCAP go higher this year? LCAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LCAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

