CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CF Large Cap Index (LCAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Information

The CF Large Cap Index (LCAP )is a diversified onchain index of the largest, most liquid crypto assets. Its goal is to represent approximately 95% of the total market capitalization of the investable digital asset universe.

LCAP provides diversified exposure to multiple assets within a single product. It is rebalanced quarterly, following the methodology of CF Benchmarks, a leading regulated digital asset index provider, to maintain consistent and representative market exposure.

Official Website:
https://app.reserve.org/base/index-dtf/0x4da9a0f397db1397902070f93a4d6ddbc0e0e6e8/overview
Whitepaper:
https://reserve.org/protocol/index_dtfs/overview/#overview

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CF Large Cap Index (LCAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.07M
$ 1.07M
Total Supply:
$ 88.03K
$ 88.03K
Circulating Supply:
$ 88.03K
$ 88.03K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.07M
$ 1.07M
All-Time High:
$ 13.31
$ 13.31
All-Time Low:
$ 12.08
$ 12.08
Current Price:
$ 12.12
$ 12.12

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LCAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LCAP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LCAP's tokenomics, explore LCAP token's live price!

Disclaimer

