CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Information

The CF Large Cap Index (LCAP )is a diversified onchain index of the largest, most liquid crypto assets. Its goal is to represent approximately 95% of the total market capitalization of the investable digital asset universe.

LCAP provides diversified exposure to multiple assets within a single product. It is rebalanced quarterly, following the methodology of CF Benchmarks, a leading regulated digital asset index provider, to maintain consistent and representative market exposure.