CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00172111 $ 0.00172111 $ 0.00172111 24H Low $ 0.00172165 $ 0.00172165 $ 0.00172165 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00172111$ 0.00172111 $ 0.00172111 24H High $ 0.00172165$ 0.00172165 $ 0.00172165 All Time High $ 0.09184$ 0.09184 $ 0.09184 Lowest Price $ 0.00100014$ 0.00100014 $ 0.00100014 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.07% Price Change (7D) -0.07%

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) real-time price is $0.00172117. Over the past 24 hours, CFXQ traded between a low of $ 0.00172111 and a high of $ 0.00172165, showing active market volatility. CFXQ's all-time high price is $ 0.09184, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00100014.

In terms of short-term performance, CFXQ has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 895.10K$ 895.10K $ 895.10K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 520,050,000.0 520,050,000.0 520,050,000.0

The current Market Cap of CFX Quantum is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CFXQ is 0.00, with a total supply of 520050000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 895.10K.