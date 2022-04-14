CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CFX Quantum (CFXQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Information CFXQ, token of the fast DEFI Wallet-Exchange www.wallet.cfxquantum.com Burned every quarter, Staking option to earn monthly bonuses. Fiat/Crypto and free internal transfers! Official Website: https://token.cfxquantum.com/ Buy CFXQ Now!

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CFX Quantum (CFXQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 520.05M $ 520.05M $ 520.05M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 895.14K $ 895.14K $ 895.14K All-Time High: $ 0.09184 $ 0.09184 $ 0.09184 All-Time Low: $ 0.00100014 $ 0.00100014 $ 0.00100014 Current Price: $ 0.0017213 $ 0.0017213 $ 0.0017213 Learn more about CFX Quantum (CFXQ) price

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CFX Quantum (CFXQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CFXQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CFXQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CFXQ's tokenomics, explore CFXQ token's live price!

CFXQ Price Prediction Want to know where CFXQ might be heading? Our CFXQ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CFXQ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!