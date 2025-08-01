cGHS Price (CGHS)
cGHS (CGHS) is currently trading at 0.095654 USD with a market cap of $ 48.19K USD. CGHS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CGHS to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of cGHS to USD was $ -0.00010729115984514.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cGHS to USD was $ -0.0007417872.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cGHS to USD was $ -0.0018932987.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cGHS to USD was $ +0.02734242872539166.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00010729115984514
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007417872
|-0.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018932987
|-1.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02734242872539166
|+40.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of cGHS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.11%
-0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cGHS is a Ghanaian Cedi stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cGHS is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cGHS is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
