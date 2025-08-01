What is Chachamaru (CHACHA)

The Chacha Coin project, launched by the X user @pekotaro930 on April 30, 2025, is a cryptocurrency initiative inspired by their Shiba Inu dog named Chacha. Featuring whimsical artwork of Chacha with balloons on a hill, the project is intended purely for entertainment purposes, with @pekotaro930 explicitly stating that the coin holds no monetary value. As a self-described cryptocurrency novice, @pekotaro930 created Chacha Coin to engage their community, which includes over 100,000 followers and significant social media engagement, such as 1 million likes on a recent video. The token operates on a blockchain with the contract address 9Wkcek2EZFmJf5L2XmC5rfnNVBrdndbMe6yW8fbfbonk and has garnered community interest, with supporters forming a growing online presence and advocating for its visibility on platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEX). Despite its playful origins, some community members see potential in its narrative as a lighthearted, dog-themed cryptocurrency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chachamaru (CHACHA) Resource Official Website

Chachamaru (CHACHA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chachamaru (CHACHA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHACHA token's extensive tokenomics now!