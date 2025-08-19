More About PUTNI

PUTNI Price Info

PUTNI Whitepaper

PUTNI Official Website

PUTNI Tokenomics

PUTNI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Chadimir Putni Logo

Chadimir Putni Price (PUTNI)

Unlisted

1 PUTNI to USD Live Price:

$0.00033054
$0.00033054$0.00033054
-1.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:24:51 (UTC+8)

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01687661
$ 0.01687661$ 0.01687661

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.20%

-1.78%

+3.50%

+3.50%

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PUTNI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PUTNI's all-time high price is $ 0.01687661, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PUTNI has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, -1.78% over 24 hours, and +3.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 330.54K
$ 330.54K$ 330.54K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chadimir Putni is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUTNI is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 330.54K.

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.78%
30 Days$ 0+6.79%
60 Days$ 0+4.45%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Chadimir Putni (PUTNI)

Chadimir Putni is da leeder of Rusha. His mishun is to ragpool youcrane, to reeform da Soyvet Onion. Oan oof Putnis besfren es Doland Tremp, an swole enmy Jeo Boden. We’re here to bring togetha all da Rusha Soyvets an support oan anotha thru da highs and lows. Putni is gud guy. We lyk Putni.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Chadimir Putni Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Chadimir Putni.

Check the Chadimir Putni price prediction now!

PUTNI to Local Currencies

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUTNI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chadimir Putni (PUTNI)

How much is Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) worth today?
The live PUTNI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PUTNI to USD price?
The current price of PUTNI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Chadimir Putni?
The market cap for PUTNI is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PUTNI?
The circulating supply of PUTNI is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PUTNI?
PUTNI achieved an ATH price of 0.01687661 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PUTNI?
PUTNI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PUTNI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PUTNI is -- USD.
Will PUTNI go higher this year?
PUTNI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PUTNI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:24:51 (UTC+8)

Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.