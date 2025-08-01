Chain Guardians Price (CGG)
Chain Guardians (CGG) is currently trading at 0.00344734 USD with a market cap of $ 385.75K USD. CGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CGG price information.
During today, the price change of Chain Guardians to USD was $ -0.000144559337454717.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chain Guardians to USD was $ +0.0054343822.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chain Guardians to USD was $ +0.0039665652.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chain Guardians to USD was $ +0.001189035377330587.
|Today
|$ -0.000144559337454717
|-4.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0054343822
|+157.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0039665652
|+115.06%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001189035377330587
|+52.65%
ChainGuardians is a platform which combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players can participate in our free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning your time and energy into tangible rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Chain Guardians (CGG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CGG token's extensive tokenomics now!
