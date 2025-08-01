Chain of Legends Price (CLEG)
Chain of Legends (CLEG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 28.00K USD. CLEG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Chain of Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chain of Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chain of Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chain of Legends to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chain of Legends: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+0.48%
-4.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chain of Legends is a play-to-earn NFT game that you can: 1- Buy a land, build a CLEG token mine and start earning game tokens. 2- Directly sell tokens in exchanges or expand your empire by creating a Stone mine and an Iron mine to generate the resources that you need for your progress. 3- Build barracks and train troops. Explore the world, find dungeons, Kill monsters and collect treasuries. Troops gain experience and levels in every battle and adventure. 4- Fight with other players to occupy the treasure island and collect treasures. And defend the island you have occupied from other players' invasion. Fights are automated. Each user can use a strategy and set the formation of troops before the fight. And watch the battle replay. 5- There is a Marketplace where users can trade resources, troops, and lands. 6- Free to Play: Each user can get a free mine and land with low mining speed and capacity. And also by a referral program.
