Chain of Legends is a play-to-earn NFT game that you can: 1- Buy a land, build a CLEG token mine and start earning game tokens. 2- Directly sell tokens in exchanges or expand your empire by creating a Stone mine and an Iron mine to generate the resources that you need for your progress. 3- Build barracks and train troops. Explore the world, find dungeons, Kill monsters and collect treasuries. Troops gain experience and levels in every battle and adventure. 4- Fight with other players to occupy the treasure island and collect treasures. And defend the island you have occupied from other players' invasion. Fights are automated. Each user can use a strategy and set the formation of troops before the fight. And watch the battle replay. 5- There is a Marketplace where users can trade resources, troops, and lands. 6- Free to Play: Each user can get a free mine and land with low mining speed and capacity. And also by a referral program.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLEG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLEG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
