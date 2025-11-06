Chain4Energy (C4E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00305613 24H High $ 0.00313584 All Time High $ 0.079614 Lowest Price $ 0.00297491 Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) +0.63% Price Change (7D) -13.87%

Chain4Energy (C4E) real-time price is $0.00308405. Over the past 24 hours, C4E traded between a low of $ 0.00305613 and a high of $ 0.00313584, showing active market volatility. C4E's all-time high price is $ 0.079614, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00297491.

In terms of short-term performance, C4E has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, +0.63% over 24 hours, and -13.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chain4Energy (C4E) Market Information

Market Cap $ 340.29K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 960.14K Circulation Supply 110.34M Total Supply 311,324,447.550012

The current Market Cap of Chain4Energy is $ 340.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of C4E is 110.34M, with a total supply of 311324447.550012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 960.14K.