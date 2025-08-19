More About ARCHIVE

ARCHIVE Price Info

ARCHIVE Whitepaper

ARCHIVE Official Website

ARCHIVE Tokenomics

ARCHIVE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Chainback Logo

Chainback Price (ARCHIVE)

Unlisted

1 ARCHIVE to USD Live Price:

$0.00010041
$0.00010041$0.00010041
-5.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Chainback (ARCHIVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:24:58 (UTC+8)

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01225305
$ 0.01225305$ 0.01225305

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.21%

-5.64%

-5.07%

-5.07%

Chainback (ARCHIVE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ARCHIVE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ARCHIVE's all-time high price is $ 0.01225305, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ARCHIVE has changed by -1.21% over the past hour, -5.64% over 24 hours, and -5.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 100.41K
$ 100.41K$ 100.41K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chainback is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARCHIVE is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.41K.

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Chainback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chainback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chainback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chainback to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.64%
30 Days$ 0+8.50%
60 Days$ 0+48.50%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Chainback (ARCHIVE)

Beyond being an absolutely free and secure Web3 IPFS file sharing gateway, Chainback also offers the ChainbackSign function with a vast of various use cases for the Web3 ecosystem. ChainbackSign’s advanced privacy controls for viewing and signing documents bring new level of unprecedented flexibility to the Web3 space. By allowing users to configure access for viewing, downloading, and signing/voting based on custom ERC20 token ownership, NFT ownership, or by limiting it to a list of specific addresses, this easy-to-use function opens up a wide array of use cases and applications.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Chainback Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Chainback (ARCHIVE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Chainback (ARCHIVE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Chainback.

Check the Chainback price prediction now!

ARCHIVE to Local Currencies

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chainback (ARCHIVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCHIVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chainback (ARCHIVE)

How much is Chainback (ARCHIVE) worth today?
The live ARCHIVE price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ARCHIVE to USD price?
The current price of ARCHIVE to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Chainback?
The market cap for ARCHIVE is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ARCHIVE?
The circulating supply of ARCHIVE is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARCHIVE?
ARCHIVE achieved an ATH price of 0.01225305 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARCHIVE?
ARCHIVE saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of ARCHIVE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARCHIVE is -- USD.
Will ARCHIVE go higher this year?
ARCHIVE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARCHIVE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:24:58 (UTC+8)

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.