Chainback (ARCHIVE) Information Beyond being an absolutely free and secure Web3 IPFS file sharing gateway, Chainback also offers the ChainbackSign function with a vast of various use cases for the Web3 ecosystem. ChainbackSign’s advanced privacy controls for viewing and signing documents bring new level of unprecedented flexibility to the Web3 space. By allowing users to configure access for viewing, downloading, and signing/voting based on custom ERC20 token ownership, NFT ownership, or by limiting it to a list of specific addresses, this easy-to-use function opens up a wide array of use cases and applications. Official Website: https://chainback.org Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wtzmijhSoJJmIO5S2PRDH3-rV3IH93xv/view?pli=1 Buy ARCHIVE Now!

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chainback (ARCHIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 102.19K $ 102.19K $ 102.19K All-Time High: $ 0.01225305 $ 0.01225305 $ 0.01225305 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003895 $ 0.00003895 $ 0.00003895 Current Price: $ 0.00010225 $ 0.00010225 $ 0.00010225 Learn more about Chainback (ARCHIVE) price

Chainback (ARCHIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chainback (ARCHIVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCHIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCHIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARCHIVE's tokenomics, explore ARCHIVE token's live price!

