Chainbing (CBG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00227901 $ 0.00227901 $ 0.00227901 24H Low $ 0.00240937 $ 0.00240937 $ 0.00240937 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00227901$ 0.00227901 $ 0.00227901 24H High $ 0.00240937$ 0.00240937 $ 0.00240937 All Time High $ 627.17$ 627.17 $ 627.17 Lowest Price $ 0.00182821$ 0.00182821 $ 0.00182821 Price Change (1H) -0.07% Price Change (1D) -2.95% Price Change (7D) +9.26% Price Change (7D) +9.26%

Chainbing (CBG) real-time price is $0.00227798. Over the past 24 hours, CBG traded between a low of $ 0.00227901 and a high of $ 0.00240937, showing active market volatility. CBG's all-time high price is $ 627.17, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00182821.

In terms of short-term performance, CBG has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -2.95% over 24 hours, and +9.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chainbing (CBG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.78M$ 22.78M $ 22.78M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chainbing is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CBG is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.78M.