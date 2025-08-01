ChainNet Price (CNET)
ChainNet (CNET) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 35.67K USD. CNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CNET to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ChainNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChainNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChainNet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChainNet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+43.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ChainNet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.54%
-1.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ChainNet is a cutting-edge web3 browser that revolutionizes how users interact with the decentralized web. By leveraging innovative technologies like the web:// protocol and integrating AI-powered search, ChainNet is designed to unlock the full potential of web3 and redefine the browsing experience. Key Features1. Decentralized Web Hosting With ChainNet, you can host your informational websites directly on-chain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for third-party hosting services, making your content censorship-resistant and fully decentralized. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be embedded within smart contracts, allowing the browser to render complete web pages directly from the blockchain. 2. The web:// Protocol ChainNet introduces the web:// protocol, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to browse smart contracts as if they were traditional web addresses. By simply entering a contract address using web://, users can instantly access the associated on-chain content, including hosted websites and more. 3. AI-Powered Search with Bittensor In partnership with Bittensor AI, ChainNet features an advanced AI search engine that can scour the web for off-chain content linked to smart contracts. Whether the content is stored on-chain or elsewhere, ChainNet’s AI capabilities ensure that you can always find what you need. 4. Privacy-Focused Browsing ChainNet is designed with privacy at its core. Users enjoy a secure, ad-free browsing experience without the need for KYC or invasive tracking. Your data is yours, and with ChainNet, you can browse the decentralized web without compromising your privacy.
Understanding the tokenomics of ChainNet (CNET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
