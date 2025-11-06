Charged Particles (IONX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00101562 24H Low $ 0.00102837 24H High All Time High $ 2.75 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) +0.35% Price Change (7D) -9.47%

Charged Particles (IONX) real-time price is $0.00102248. Over the past 24 hours, IONX traded between a low of $ 0.00101562 and a high of $ 0.00102837, showing active market volatility. IONX's all-time high price is $ 2.75, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IONX has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, +0.35% over 24 hours, and -9.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Charged Particles (IONX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.68K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.26K Circulation Supply 79.88M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Charged Particles is $ 81.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IONX is 79.88M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.26K.