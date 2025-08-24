What is Charles the Chad (CHAD)

Born from the relentless mockery of Charles Hoskinson, Charles the Chad emerged as the ultimate avenger. Built from haters’ insults, he dismantles critics with meme-fueled muscles and unyielding wit. His purpose? To obliterate misinformation and leave ignorance face down in the dirt. Trolls crumble as he flips narratives, turning scorn into dust. Charles the Chad isn’t just a defender of Cardano—he’s a symbol of resilience, proving innovation thrives even under fire.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Charles the Chad (CHAD) Resource Official Website

Charles the Chad Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Charles the Chad (CHAD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Charles the Chad (CHAD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Charles the Chad.

Check the Charles the Chad price prediction now!

CHAD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Charles the Chad (CHAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Charles the Chad (CHAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Charles the Chad (CHAD) How much is Charles the Chad (CHAD) worth today? The live CHAD price in USD is 0.0033759 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CHAD to USD price? $ 0.0033759 . Check out The current price of CHAD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Charles the Chad? The market cap for CHAD is $ 3.38M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CHAD? The circulating supply of CHAD is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CHAD? CHAD achieved an ATH price of 0.03519658 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CHAD? CHAD saw an ATL price of 0.00152588 USD . What is the trading volume of CHAD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CHAD is -- USD . Will CHAD go higher this year? CHAD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CHAD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Charles the Chad (CHAD) Important Industry Updates